The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 31, 2019-Jan. 8. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 31
• James Ray Hayes, DOB Dec. 27, 1952 of College Station, Texas, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $1,000.
• Patrick James Vitagliano Sr., DOB Nov. 11, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, child abuse, menacing, harassment, trespassing and burglary. This was a no bond arrest.
• Brenton Tyler Ladner, DOB Feb. 1, 1988 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control device.
JAN. 1
• Hailey Katelynn Schieffer, DOB Feb. 27, 1998 of Divide, was arrested for assault and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $800.
• Anthony J Sargent, DOB Oct. 27, 1978 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• Brian Edward Jackson, DOB Feb. 21, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Anthony Dominic Falcetti, DOB Sept. 16, 1997 of Colorado Springs. was arrested on a warrant for failing to report to COMCOR with an original charge of violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• Charles J Esch, DOB Dec. 15, 1967 of Lewisville, N.C., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.
JAN. 3
• Gabriel Gutierrez-Concalves, DOB June 5, 2001 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $500.
• Rayne Alexander Sherman, DOB June 15, 1994 of Victor, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
• Cordarious Edwon Washington, DOB Sept. 5, 1989 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Anthony Scott Venero, DOB Nov. 3, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 4
• Kyle Curtis Sutton, DOB Dec. 15, 1963 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, violation of a protection order and weaving. Bond was $2,000.
• Kevin Joseph Dowling, DOB Feb. 13, 1964 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving after revocation as a habitual offender.
JAN. 5
• Kerstin Loiselle, DOB Nov. 23, 1966 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants. The first warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of theft of auto parts. The other two warrants were arrest warrants for cruelty to animals and gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond for all warrants was $2,400.
• Myles Leon Vaughn, DOB May 7, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for vehicle theft and parole violation. Local charges were driving under restraint – alcohol related, attempt to elude police officers, reckless endangerment, careless driving, fictitious plates, possession of an open marijuana container in vehicle and no license plate lamps. The warrant was a no bond warrant. Bond for local charges was $2,000.
• Britanie Michele Salamon, DOB Sept. 15, 1994 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on three warrants and local charges. Two of the warrants were for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance. The third warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving under restraint and weaving. Local charges were attempt to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation. Bond for one of the warrants and local charges was $4,000. Bond for the third warrant was a no bond warrant.
• Lindsey Ann Marie Holmes, DOB May 12, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for domestic violence, assault 2, assault 3 and harassment. Local charges were possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for local charges was $1,000. The warrant was a no bond warrant.
JAN. 6
• Jacob William Given, DOB Jan. 1, 1996 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Caleb Matthew Cabe, DOB Feb. 6, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of restraining order. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 7
• Lauren Elizabeth Manning, DOB April 27, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested for harassment. Bond was $300.
• Lula Cathright Woods, DOB Feb. 25, 1954 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fraud by check. Bond was $500.
JAN. 8
• Christina Lynn Blair, DOB May 29, 1972 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol content and weaving.
• Wesley Saben Rober, DOB Jan. 14, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of bond with original charges of theft and trespass. Bond was $12,500.
• Colton Reid Lynch, DOB Oct. 21, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
• Chad Jordan Hornbaker, DOB March 8, 2001 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to report an accident and careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $150.