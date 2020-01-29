The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 16-23. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 16
• Christina Marie Huffman, DOB Dec. 29, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Douglas Roy Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Stephanie Corinne Prince, DOB Sept. 22, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $300.
JAN. 17
• Jeffrey Thomas Hendricks, DOB Oct. 23, 1984 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Jazmin Manzanaras Romero, DOB Feb. 28, 1999 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming – minor violation. Bond was $500.
• Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence with one prior and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $3.000.
• Douglas Raymond Ghiorso, DOB June 12, 1967 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
JAN. 18
• John Michael Read, DOB May 1, 1979 of Salida, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• David Chad Farr, DOB Feb. 17, 1984 of Victor, was arrested on two counts of violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
• Thomas Jerome Kraker, DOB Dec. 28, 1959 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault of an at-risk adult and assault. Bond was $1,000.
• Jose Torrez, DOB March 3, 1993 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation and false reporting. This was a no bond warrant.
JAN. 19
• Diethelm Geraldine, DOB Dec. 28, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, false imprisonment and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Toby Dewayne Bryant, DOB July 23, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.
• Patrick Isaac Heining, DOB April 5, 1996 of Fort Carson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $500.
JAN. 20
• Lauren Elizabeth Manning, DOB April 27, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $3,500.
• Brandon Craig Stith, DOB April 16, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of speeding 10-19 mph over the limit and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
JAN. 21
• Alain Pierre Jean, DOB July 26, 1968 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
• Ervin Scott Stohl, DOB Aug. 28, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $10,000.
• Miles Lawrence Trujillo-Arbour, DOB Oct. 9, 1991 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $4,000.
JAN. 22
• Patrick Taylor Killday, DOB May 20, 1993 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, open marijuana container in the vehicle and speeding 20 mph over the limit.
JAN. 23
• Anthony Michael Walton, DOB Feb. 6, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
• Angel Carlos Martinez, DOB March 25, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.