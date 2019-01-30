The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 17-23. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 17
• Michael Joseph Derr, DOB Nov. 27, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
• Jessica Ann Locke, DOB March 19, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $3,000.
JAN. 18
• Devonia Smith, DOB Dec. 12, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, reporting false information, driving under restraint and gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond for both warrants was $1,500.
• Nancy C. Mohamad, DOB Feb. 10, 1945 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Michael Joseph Derr, DOB Nov. 27, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband and failure to comply warrant. Bond was $3,700.
JAN. 19
• Dillon Anthony Eagen, DOB June 5, 1983 of Denver, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Paige Ann Borchert, DOB March 15, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 20
• Shawn Cory Hill, DOB March 4, 1992 of Newport News, Va., was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of harassment, trespassing and theft. Bond for both warrants was $600.
• Corey Marshall Darnell, DOB Aug. 14, 1989 of Embassy City, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence of excessive alcohol. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 21
• Thomas Scott Burge, DOB Dec. 8, 1988 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Gary Robert Miller, DOB June 16, 1966 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraint – alcohol related, no registration in the vehicle and illegal display of license plates. Bond was $4,000.
• John Rudi Klehm, DOB July 19, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for animal cruelty. Bond was $800.
• Byran Maurice Chacon, DOB April 27, 1980 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, expired license plates and speeding. Bond was $150.
• Robert Jeremy Weismantel, DOB Sept. 14, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal mischief.
JAN. 22
• Christina Rachelle Cardinal, DOB Sept. 15, 1973 of Pueblo, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Both warrants were no bond.
• Robert Albert Hunzeker, DOB Sept. 18, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $3,000.
• Edward Jerome Englehart, DOB Oct. 2, 1948 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of a deferred sentence with an original charge of illegal discharge of a firearm. Bond was $100.
• Eric Nathan Benson, DOB Feb. 25, 1979 of Lander, Wyo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
JAN. 23
• Angela Olmstead, DOB April 1, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.