The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 10-16. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 10
• Thomas Carl Bollman, DOB March 19, 1965 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• Juan Antonio Gallegos, DOB July 22, 1982 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for escape, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, criminal impersonation, criminal attempt to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order. Bond was $10,000.
• Joshua James Kinney, DOB Feb. 9, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety order with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $4,000.
• Alexus Taylor Eaton, DOB March 27, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
• Jason Paul Reiten, DOB May 5, 1977 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a license. Bond was $300.
JAN. 12
• Charles Edward Pierson, DOB Feb. 26, 1961 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of reckless endangerment and careless driving. Bond was $300.
• Patricia Camille Warren, DOB April 5, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was 10,000.
• Chance William Cotton, DOB July 1, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
• Jason Daniel Miller, DOB Jan. 25, 1983 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with unknown original charges. Bond was $3,000.
JAN. 13
• Mason Christopher Smith, DOB Dec. 4, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of monitored sobriety with an original charge of driving while ability is impaired. Bond was $800.
• Amparo Edwin Pena, DOB June 10, 1958 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — take money no won. Bond was $800.
• Nicky Lee Emmons, DOB March 9, 1984 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $800.
JAN. 14
• Marissa LaBlanche Sarafino, DOB May 16, 1979 was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and theft. Bond was $2,000.
Thomas Scott Burge, DOB Dec. 8, 1988 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, obstruction of phone service, false imprisonment and harassment. This was a no-bond arrest.
JAN. 15
• John Lewis Sammons, DOB Aug. 8, 1957 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher Michael Ragona, DOB April 12, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and throwing burning material/cigarette on the highway. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 16
• Nathaniel C. Doyle, DOB Oct. 26, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fishing without a license. Bond was $70.
• Vincent Wayne Breazeale, DOB Aug. 20, 1959 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for controlled substance obtain by fraud/deceit. Bond was $4,000.