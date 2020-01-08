The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 19-31, 2019. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 19
• Jonathan M Paasch, DOB Jan. 28, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired license plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $2,000.
• Shannon Marie Little, DOB April 2, 1974 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of menacing with a real/simulated weapon. Bond was $10,000.
• Johnny Lee Nelson, DOB March 5, 1960 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft of auto parts. Bond was $800.
• Anthony Michael, DOB July 27, 1970 of Beulah, was arrested on one count of driving under revocation for an alcohol related offense. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 20
• Courtnie Cyrena Clements, DOB March 16, 1990 of Fort Collins, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $500.
DEC. 21
• Jason Dwarren Appling, DOB Dec. 10, 1976 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, driving under restraint, and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.
• Trinity Kristan Guyett, DOB July 11, 1975 of Florissant, was arrested on four counts of first degree assault, four counts of menacing, one count of criminal mischief, domestic violence, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, and reckless endangerment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Brian Nastacio, DOB May 29, 1987 of Sanders, Ariz., was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, and speeding 40-plus miles per hour over the limit. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 22
• Richard Dale Bolen, DOB Jan. 22, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher Edward Welch, DOB Jan. 29, 1981 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence, two counts of child abuse, careless driving, reckless endangerment, no registration in vehicle, expired number plates, and disregarding a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 24
• Stephen Eric Peacock, DOB Nov. 5, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
• Gerald Raymond Maas, DOB Dec. 22, 1939 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
DEC. 25
• Zereu Gebremedhin Kelele, DOB Jan. 5, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.
• Anthony Scott Venero, DOB Nov. 3, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving after revocation prohibited – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $2,000.
DEC. 26
• Alain Piere Jean, DOB July 26, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass with additional local charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond for all charges was $1,100.
• Diana Renee Green, DOB Feb. 13, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of burglary. This was a no bond warrant.
• William Jason Qualls, DOB April 6, 1977 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Jesse Alan Rodriquez, DOB Sept. 16, 1987 of La Juanta, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $1,600.
• Kyla Ashley Gibson, DOB Aug. 13, 1994 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Local charges for possession of a controlled substance were also added. Bond for all charges was $1,400.
DEC. 27
• Crystal Michelle Learned, DOB June 12, 1992 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 28
• Amber Renee Cervantes-Gonzalez, DOB June 30, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 29
• Nathanal James White, DOB Dec. 10, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $200.
DEC. 30
• Anthony Joseph Kaiser, DOB April 28, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fictitious plates. Bond was $300.
DEC. 31
• Basilio Nathaniel Barajas, DOB Oct. 5, 1998 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for identity theft, forgery, second degree perjury and reserved parking for persons with disabilities. Bond was $3,000.