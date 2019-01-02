The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 17-19. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 17
• John Anthony Daly, DOB June 8, 1962 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident. Bond was $300.
• Mark William Carroll, DOB Dec. 29, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer and reckless driving. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 18
• David Frank Couleas, DOB Aug. 16, 1982 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants for warrants for failure to appear with three original charges of gaming fraud — taking money not won. Bond for all three warrants is $2,400.
• Martin A. Zavala, DOB Oct. 23, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 19
• Justin Michael Sweeney, DOB July 5, 1985 of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Angelica Maria Fritz, DOB March 21, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving — passing an emergency vehicle. Bond was $300.