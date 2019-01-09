The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 20, 2018-Jan. 3. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 20
• Samuel Adam Jackson, DOB April 4, 1966 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. Bond was $8,000.
• David Frank Couleas, DOB Aug. 16, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for introduction of contraband. Unknown bond amount.
DEC. 21
• Savannah Lynn Cheak, DOB May 7, 1997 of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. Bond was $500.
• Shannon Morgan Laye, DOB Sept. 16, 1996 of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested for assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bond was $800.
• Patrick Frazee, DOB April 18, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for murder and solicitation to commit murder. This was a no bond arrest.
DEC. 23
• Michael Bryan Stephens, DOB April 26, 1993 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested for criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
• Michael Allen Cameron, DOB April 18, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $400.
• Brenda Gwenn Elder, DOB Sept. 3, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 24
• Keith D Turner, DOB Jan. 5, 1987 of Lincoln, Neb., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order. Original charges were possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, fictitious plates and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $400.
• Michael Lynn Fulks, DOB May 13, 1988 of Blytheville, Ark., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control signal. Bond was $1,000.
• Bessica Janet Brooks, DOB Oct. 18, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 25
• Megan Elizabeth Mobley, DOB Dec. 19, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, failure to display proof on insurance and speeding 25-39 miles per hour over the limit. Bond was $500.
DEC. 26
• Brianna Michelle Langley, DOB Dec. 15, 1990 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Christian James Buhr, DOB Dec. 23, 1994 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of marijuana conceal/distribution and open marijuana container in a vehicle. Bond was $1,600.
DEC. 27
• Arizona Rain Brown, DOB Sept. 29, 1999 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. This was a no bond warrant.
• Daniel William Plutt, DOB Dec. 13, 1983 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of theft. Bond for both warrants was $1,600.
• Brandon James Smith, DOB April 27, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested for crimes against an at-risk adult, false information to a pawn broker and theft. Bond was $10,000.
DEC. 28
• Daniel Browning Swann, DOB May 11, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for stalking, violation of a protection order, domestic violence and two counts of harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
• Michael Dennis Grant, DOB Nov. 1, 1956 of Victor, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol, failure to display lamps when required. Bond was $10,000.
• Gregory Stephen Gidney, DOB Nov. 11, 1987 of North Richland Hills, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms or probation with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. This was a no bond warrant.
• Spencer Mitchell Premo, DOB July 12, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of an open marijuana container, driving under restraint, no insurance and weaving. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 29
• John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation. This was a no bond warrant.
• Cris Mark Gates, DOB Dec. 27, 1983 of Divide, was arrested for harassment and violation of a restraining order. Bond was $500.
DEC. 30
• Robert Edward Barbera, DOB May 31, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Serenity Annemarie Folkmire, DOB March 12, 1999 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 31
• Adam Allen Alexander, DOB May 27, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving with revoked license and speeding 10-19 miles per hour over the limit. Bond was $800.
JAN. 1
• William Dean Martin, DOB Jan. 19, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment and trespass. Bond was $500.
JAN. 3
• Lakisha Rene Montes, DOB July 5, 2000 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and seat belt no used on driver and passenger. Bond was $1,000.
• Jeffrey James Keenan, DOB June 1, 1989 of Wheat Ridge, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety order with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $2,000.