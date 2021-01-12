The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 31
• Robert James Morneau, DOB Oct. 12, 1954 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
• Julian Adrian Quintana, DOB July 30, 1989 of Leadville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
• Justin Jessie Lovato, DOB Feb. 7, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender and three warrants. Original charges were for attempt hazard extract of marijuana concentrate, possession of controlled substance and fictitious plates.
• Thomas Gale Graham, DOB Aug. 1, 1965 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.
• Camree Montana McMurtrey, DOB Aug. 28, 1992 of Seminole, Okla., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $600.
JAN. 1
• Charles Luterio Sandoval, DOB May 14, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,600.
JAN. 2
• Mark Charles Jackson, DOB Dec. 5, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving while ability was impaired and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 3
• Kevin Allen Hoggatt, DOB July 16, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of bond with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 4
• Amanda Rose Nye, DOB March 26, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of ordinance violation.
• Dasiel Alvarez Capdella, DOB Dec. 30, 1991 of Lafayette, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Connor Adam Livingston, DOB Feb. 4, 1994 of Centennial, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 5
• Bradley Dean Long, DOB Oct. 13, 1969 of Cedaredge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.
• Vanessa Nicole Rodriguez, DOB Jan. 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial device, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of marijuana in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 6
• Kyle Curtis Sutton, DOB Dec. 15, 1963 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of a court order with original charges of driving under the influence, violation of a protection order and weaving.
• David Lewis Dorsey, DOB Feb. 7, 1981 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to stop at red light. Bond was $1,000.