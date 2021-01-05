The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 18-30. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 18
• Boston Thor Hilbig, DOB April 2, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and false imprisonment. This was a no bond warrant.
• Patru Dan Dumitru, DOB May 1, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was $1,000.
• Jane Rainbow Ackerman, DOB Jan. 20, 2000 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $800.
• Dakota Chase Buckler, DOB Sept. 6, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 19
• Ranganath Arthur Weiner, DOB May 7, 1953 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
DEC. 21
• James Edward Odom, DOB Dec. 19, 1952 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Jayde Horizon McIntyre, DOB June 20, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with original charges of menacing and driving under the influence. Bond was $4,000.
• Jonathan Roy Guy, DOB Aug. 15, 1990 of Conway, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Bond was $300.
• Dylan Everet Reichard, DOB Jan. 19, 2000 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, marijuana under 21-possession, license plates-unlawful display and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 22
• Eric Wayne Moses, DOB May 4, 1995 of Wautoma, Wis., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance-driver, controlled substance-possession, drug paraphernalia-possession, driving under restraint and registration-fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 23
• Dustin Joe Lees, DOB Nov. 17, 1981 of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance-driver and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 24
• Thomas James Karl Hunt, DOB Nov. 5, 1982 was arrested on a warrant for assault 2-cause injury, tampering, false imprisonment, harassment and failure to appear on original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 25
• Lakisha Rene Montes, DOB July 5, 2000, was arrested on a warrant for ID theft, criminal possession financial device, theft $300-$750, financial transaction unauthorized use, failure to appear on original charges of no insurance-driver and driving under restraint-outstanding judgement. Bond was $1,400.
• Nicholas Peter Jimenez, DOB June 24, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charge of controlled substance possession. Bond was $4,000.
DEC. 28
• Jessica R Wyant, DOB Aug. 24, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of ID theft possession with intent to use, ID theft-uses information, trespass, criminal impersonation, theft $750-$2,000, criminal mischief, theft-less than $50, and habitual criminal. Bond was $50,000.
• Javaris Malik Glass, DOB October 25, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of weapon-possession previous offender and weapon prohibited use. Bond was $20,000.
• Shaun Oliver Foley, DOB Aug. 23, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charge of theft $50-$300. Bond was $300.
• Andrea Jill Findley, DOB Aug. 21, 1979 of Florissant, was arrested on warrant for failure to comply with court order on original charges of resisting arrest, false reporting, driving under the influence and driving under restraint-alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 30
• Noah Anthony Smith, DOB Oct. 12, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of driving under restraint and license plates-expired. Bond was $1,000.