The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 14-20. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 14
• Blake Sydney Bergman, DOB Dec. 1, 1991 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Bond was $150.
• Alycia Ybarra, DOB Dec. 15, 2000 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms on conditions of probation with original charge of motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 15
• Boston Thor Hilbig, DOB April 2, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two arrest warrants for two counts of domestic violence — habitual offender, false imprisonment and violation of a protection order. Both warrants were no bond.
• Jesse Ian Frey, DOB May 24, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to comply with the conditions of probation. Local charges were for domestic violence and violation of protection order. The warrant had a $3,000 bond and local charges were no bond.
• David Wayne Oliver, DOB Feb. 10, 1954 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, vehicular eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and drove vehicle with an excessive alcohol content. Bond was $2,000.
• Brandon Charles Guerra, DOB May 13, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Linda Deckard, DOB July 12, 1964 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for gaming fraud — take money no won. Bond was $800.
JAN. 16
• Michael Daniel Obrien, DOB Aug. 3, 1988 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for disorderly conduct.
• Desiree Ann Manning, DOB July 11, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and expired temporary license plate. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 17
• Alexander Ford Sobral, DOB March 17, 1970 of Divide, was arrested for assault, harassment and child abuse. Bond was $800.
• Harley David Shreve, DOB June 24, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and failure to report an accident. Bond for both warrants was $550.
• Christopher James Toy, DOB April 24, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Carl Edward Lowe, DOB July 18, 1994 of El Paso, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fictitious plates. Bond was $150.
• Nicole Marie Lowe, DOB Aug. 29, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
• Dustin Walter Jenson, DOB Jan. 13, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of carrying a concealed weapon — knife/gun concealed knife with blade over 3½ inches. Bond was $500.
JAN. 18
• Joshua Matthew Hake, DOB Nov. 26, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
• Robert Dean Carr Gieswein, DOB Dec. 28, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault on a federal officer, aiding and abetting destruction of federal property, obstruction of a federal proceeding, violent entry or disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. This was a no bond warrant.
JAN. 19
• Garrett Christopher Grive, DOB Feb. 7, 1991 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $1,000.
• Jeremiah Scott Thompson, DOB Aug. 24, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a burglary tools and burglary. Bond was $6,000.
JAN. 20
• Camree Montana McMurtrey, DOB Aug. 28, 1992 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.