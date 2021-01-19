The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 6-13. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 6
• Nicholaus Michael Rung, DOB Jan. 5, 1983 of Delta, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug of paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
JAN. 7
• Jacob Augustus Rogers, DOB Aug. 30, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence.
• Serenity Annemarie Folkmire, DOB March 12, 1999 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of vehicle theft and aggravated vehicle theft. Bond for both warrants was $12,000.
• Hernandez Gonzalez, Alexander, DOB July 30, 1977 of Pasadena, Texas, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence.
• Mark Allen Christopher Trujillo, DOB Nov. 11, 1975 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
JAN. 8
• Sky Dean Conley, DOB Feb. 9, 1983 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Chad Evans Smallwood, DOB April 18, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 9
• Christopher James David Gruenzner, DOB July 27, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• Christopher James David Gruenzner, DOB July 27, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabitha Lonnette Hayes-Bell, DOB Dec. 13, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAN. 10
• Boston Thor Hilbig, DOB April 2, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 11
• Thomas Lee Few, DOB Dec. 15, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $2,000.
JAN. 12
• Mariana Carmina Raglin, DOB May 7, 1985 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, child abuse and weaving.
• Rachel Danee Holloway, DOB Jan. 18, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Darrin Wayne Deel, DOB July 28, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, unregistered vehicle, unlawful display of license plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher John Barber, DOB April 3, 1982 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $500.
JAN. 13
• Charhea Lobella Andrews, DOB May 3, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Todd Lesley Landsborough, DOB July 19, 1947 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $800.
• Nicholas Peter Jimenez, DOB June 24, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $8,000.
• Billy Ray Seal, DOB Nov. 9, 1976 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.