The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 28-Feb. 5. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 28
- Brigham Kane Sheehan, DOB Sept. 7, 2001 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of burglary. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 29
- Michael Adam Norris, DOB May 11, 1983 of Bethany, Okla., was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and criminal personation. This was a no bond arrest.
- Daneille Russell, DOB March 17, 1987, a transient, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and criminal personation. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 30
- Eric M Fishel, DOB July 3, 1974, a transient, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
- Nicholas Peter Jimenez, DOB June 24, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
- Logan Davis Gene Whitmore, DOB April 28, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to report an accident and careless driving. Bond was $300.
- Patricia Louise Martz, DOB Aug. 30, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
JAN. 31
- Jacob Daniel Stolpp, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for violation of a restraining order. Bond was $2,000.
- Michelle Marie Wenk, DOB Aug. 10, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 1
- William Paul North, DOB Aug. 8, 1966 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for pawnbroker – prohibited purchase. Bond was $1,000.
- James Hugh Mayo, DOB June 19, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and not using a seatbelt. Bond was $1,000.
- Tyler Mark Dehaven, DOB May 24, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 2
- Robin Christine McWilliams, DOB Jan. 29, 1987 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $800.
- Brandon James Smith, DOB April 27, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex assault of a child by a position of trust – victim under 15, sex assault, sexual contact – no consent, assault and harassment. Bond was $25,000.
- Justin Michael Simmons, DOB Dec. 19, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
FEB. 3
- Julian Patrick Brezall, DOB May 29, 1964 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with order to report to COMCOR with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond arrest.
- Keven Karl Krasnowski, DOB June 13, 1974 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of marijuana – 6-12 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
- Brandon James Smith, DOB April 27, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, careless driving, failing to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 4
- Roger Paul Weaver, DOB June 17, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $500.
- Brandon James Smith, DOB April 27, 2000 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of false info to a pawnbroker. Bond was $2,000.
- Johnathan M Paasch, DOB Jan. 28, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $3,000.
FEB. 5
- Michael Robert Barsh, DOB June 3, 1981 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, false imprisonment, two counts of assault, obstruction of telephone/telegraph service, criminal mischief and prohibited use of a weapon. This was a no bond arrest.
- Johathan Lee Brown, DOB Oct. 17, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $25,000.
- Samantha Marie Longwell, DOB April 2, 1989 of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with on an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
- Calvin Michael Rosier, DOB June 7, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.