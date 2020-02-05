The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 22-29. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 22
• Patrick Taylor Killday, DOB May 20, 1993 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, having an open marijuana container and speeding.
JAN. 24
• Matthew Thomas Judd, DOB Nov. 4, 1990 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, weaving and expired plates. Bond was $1,000.
• Justin Ray Hopka, DOB Jan. 27, 1975 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $2,500.
• Jacob Daniel Stolpp, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, child abuse and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Brianna Monique Tilson, DOB Aug. 26, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Terrence J Williams, DOB May 19, 1979 of Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
JAN. 26
• Eric Eldon Davis, DOB Sept. 28, 1988 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal mischief, trespass and tampering with a utility meter.
• Justin Dean Hacecky, DOB Dec. 2, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 27
• Robert Alan Gornichec, DOB May 4, 1961 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Zachary Earl Bailey, DOB Jan. 31, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of county ordinance violation. Bond was $30.
JAN. 28
• Tiffanie Nicole Duello, DOB June 24, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety order with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $2,000.
• Thomas Ronald Struif, DOB Oct. 27, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
JAN. 29
• Ian Spencer Loftin, DOB Aug. 23, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
• Kyle J Ritchie, DOB March 1, 2001 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and driving under revocation. Bond was $1,000.
• Richard Connor Fulwider, DOB Aug. 3, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.