The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 24-30. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 24
• Robert James Douglas, DOB June 29, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
• John Henry Guber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with unknown original charges. Both warrants were no bond warrants.
JAN. 25
• Haily Mae Hagemeyer, DOB Oct. 12, 1997 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 26
• Lucinda Josphine Tafoya, DOB Feb. 6, 1981 of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $800.
JAN. 27
• James Howard Cook, DOB April 7, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol, possession of a weapon, careless driving and reckless driving. Bond was $2,000.
• Christopher John Barber, DOB April 3, 1982 of Victor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
• Angelica G Vasquez, DOB Oct. 25, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, fictitious plates and improper turning. Bond was $400.
JAN. 28
• Michael Joseph Derr, DOB Nov. 27, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
• Denis Emanuel Duran, DOB Oct. 25, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
JAN. 29
• Jeffrey Aaron Crowe-Montoya, DOB Feb. 2, 1990 of Arvada, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original of violation of a protection order. Bond was $500.
• William Henry Wentworth, DOB Sept. 18, 1968 of Divide, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $500.
• Christopher M. Ragona, DOB April 12, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and cigarette, burning material on the highway. Bond was $2,000.
• Zachariah Clark Davis, DOB Aug. 11, 1980 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and driver’s license – evading interlock. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 30
• Dean Charles Wardell, DOB Nov. 3, 1955 of Florissant, was arrested for prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Bond was $500.
• Noah Nathanael Rico, DOB Jan. 8, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraint – alcohol related, fictitious plates and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
• Adam Joseph Zimmerli, DOB April 9, 1981 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, unsafe backing and failing to report an accident. Bond was $300.
• Adam Lee Knoll, DOB Feb. 16, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of two counts of harassment. Bond for both warrants was $4,000.