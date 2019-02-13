The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 30-Feb. 6. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 30
• Gregory Merced Gomez II, DOB Feb. 26, 1964 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and obtaining or possessing a credit card/debit card without consent. Bond was $50,000.
JAN. 31
• Devon Vincent Herrera, DOB April 25, 1996 of Florence, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $5,000.
FEB. 1
• Alain Pierre Jean, DOB July 26, 1968 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under restraint, weaving and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 2
• Chris Sean Bourbon, DOB July 27, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence, weaving and no license plate lamps. Bond was $1,000.
• Ian Mackay Forbes-Jones, DOB March 1, 1973 of Alma, Colo., was arrested for domestic violence and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 3
• Elizabeth Ann Dunkin, DOB April 11, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
FEB. 5
• Carrie Anne Absher, DOB March 17, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants. The two warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal and motor vehicle theft. Local charges were criminal impersonation, aggravated motor vehicle theft; attempt to influence a public servant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for local charges was $3,000. The warrants were no bond arrests.
• Adam Christopher Parsons, DOB July 15, 1982 of Divide, was arrested on two counts of child abuse. Bond was $500.
• Jason Allyn Ashworth, DOB Aug. 10, 1970 of Henderson, Ky., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $600.
FEB. 6
• Rino Rival Joseph Roussel, DOB Sept. 28, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under restraint – habitual. Bond was $27,000.
Chelsea Anne Lambert, DOB Dec. 10, 1995 of Victor, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. Bond was $3,000.
• Julie Ann Myers-John, DOB April 15, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. Bond was $3,000.
• Christi Marie Butler, DOB July 17, 1979 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of service. Bond was $400.