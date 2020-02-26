The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 10-19. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 10
• Michael Dale Dudley, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing, assault and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 12
• Emily Monique Session, DOB Aug. 4, 1982 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for three counts of onsite wastewater treatment act.
• Ryan Scott Phillips, DOB June 9, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $500.
• Jorge Perez, DOB Feb. 7, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 13
• Kendrick Andre Chatman, DOB April 17, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Nicole Marie McCracken, DOB April 28, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Joshua Lee Jacobson, DOB June 27, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of trespassing, theft and two counts of criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.
FEB. 14
• Andrea Elisa Alexander, DOB July 24, 1956 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for theft. Bond was $500.
• David Gerald Walden, DOB March 10, 1955 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Donna Marie Vollmer, DOB March 31, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Kevin Thomas Matthews, DOB Sept. 11, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and license plate not lighted. Bond was $1,000.
• Chanel Leigh Duran, DOB June 4, 1998 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $7,000.
FEB. 15
• James Andrew Richardson, DOB Aug. 31, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving while ability impaired by alcohol/drugs or both, possession of an open alcoholic container and speeding.
• Albin Benjamin Crain, DOB Aug. 6, 1974 of Divide, was arrested for impersonating a peace officer, using blue and red lights, following to close, failure to appear and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
• Kevin Lee Thomas, DOB Aug. 26, 1978 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, obstruction of a telephone, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, child abuse and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 16
• Patrick Kevin Mulhern, DOB May 27, 1982 of Salida, was arrested for intimidating a witness/victim. Bond was $3,000.
• Bryan Michael Redmon, DOB July 31, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $100.
FEB. 17
• David William Catterton, DOB May 2, 1969 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, unlawful sexual contact, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 19
• Erin Lynn Hughes, DOB Sept. 8, 1984 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $4,000.
• Beth Ann Kaniatobe, DOB Dec. 25, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fictitious plates. Bond was $150.