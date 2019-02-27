The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 7-12. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 7
• David Liddle, DOB April 3, 1955 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for harassment.
• Alexus T Eaton, DOB March 27, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to influence a public servant and driving under restraint. Bond was $4,000.
• Vladimir G Livshits, DOB Nov. 8, 1971 of Littleton, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
• Cris Mark Gates, DOB December 27, 1983 of Divide, was arrested on two counts of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 8
• Patrick Isaac Heinig, DOB April 5, 1996 of Fort Carson, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $500.
• Rabar Kawa Hassan, DOB May 21, 1992 of Lincoln, Neb., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Robbie Dean Garrett, DOB June 17, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Chadwick William McClure, DOB Nov. 27, 1981 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Dylan Taylor Hutson, DOB March 6, 1991 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
• Alan Dean Stephen, DOB April 23, 1986 of Poncha Springs, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of limited gaming — gambling with a minor. Bond was $500.
FEB. 9
• Shanna Marie Wentworth, DOB Sept. 8, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• William Henry Wentworth, DOB Sept. 18, 1968 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Shane Evan Donahoo, DOB Aug. 14, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
• Bryan John McKenzie, DOB March 27, 1958 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of drugs, speeding and weaving.
FEB. 10
• Renee Bernadette Yeardley, DOB Nov. 4, 1975 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released for harassment.
FEB. 11
• Rashard Christopher Reed, DOB Nov. 20, 1985 of New Orleans, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft from a person. Bond was $10,000
• Aaron Dominic Gallegos, DOB Jan. 29, 1992 of Rocky Ford, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
• Ricardo Omar Guerra, DOB Sept. 14, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, no insurance, unregistered vehicle and speeding 20-24 mph over the speed limit. Bond was $400.
FEB. 12
• Gessa C Nielsen, DOB Jan. 15, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving without a driver’s license, no insurance and driving without headlamps. Bond was $1,000.
• John Michael Dicicco, DOB Nov. 13, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $4,000.
• Jacob Richard Duran, DOB Aug. 4, 1983 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a forgery instrument and forgery – money/stamps/government security. Bond was $2,000.