The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 5-12. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 5
• Lowa Lyvon Tillitt, DOB Dec. 10, 1947 of Divide, was arrested for assault and resisting arrest. Bond was $10,000.
FEB. 7
• Margie Ann Kenley, DOB Sept. 11, 1972 of Pueblo, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving with excessive alcohol content. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 8
• William A Liley, DOB Oct. 22, 1942 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of ordinance violation, driving under restraint, no insurance, rear view mirror violation and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $900.
• Jonathan Michael Paasch, DOB Jan. 28, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrest on a warrant for a parole violation with an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. This was a no bond warrant.
FEB. 9
• Jesse Owen Shelton, DOB Jan. 3, 1999 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, weaving and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 10
• Emily Beth Luna, DOB Aug. 2, 1983 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
• Kyle Johnathan Ritchie, DOB March 1, 2001 of Divide, was arrested on two warrants the first was an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. The second warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond for both warrants was $12,000.
FEB. 11
• Forrest Adam Clouse, DOB Aug. 18, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant. Bond was $3,000.
• Emily Grace Bruner, DOB Aug. 17, 1998 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of false reporting. Bond was $300.
• Deborah Nicole Lewis, DOB April 23, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Richard Burks, DOB Feb. 18, 1964 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and careless driving.
FEB. 12
• Jake Donald Bentley, DOB Oct. 28, 1989 of Divide, was arrested of five warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, driving under restraint – alcohol related, driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender, failure to report an accident, careless driving, obstructing a police officer, two counts of theft and two counts of trespassing. Bond for all warrants was $12,000.