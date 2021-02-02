The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 21-28. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 21
• Andrew James Hayes, DOB May 6, 1993 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of vehicle theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Arturo Felix, DOB Nov. 2, 1950 of Saguache, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 22
• Richard Foster Blaisdell-Patton, DOB Jan. 19. 2000 of Littleton, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of speeding and failure to display proof of insurance.
JAN. 23
• Jacob David Kimler, DOB May 14, 1975 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 24
• Kirsten Jean Aslagson, DOB July 31, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
• Julianna De La Rosa, DOB Nov. 8, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming – minor violation. Bond was $500.
JAN. 25
• James Michael Weber, DOB Aug. 13, 1956 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on promise to appear for failure to appear with original charges of wildlife — allow dog to harass and wildlife — illegal possession.
• Haily Mae Hagemeyer, DOB Oct. 12, 1997 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Christie Marie Calhoun, DOB Feb. 6, 1976 of Woodland Park, was arrested for assault and harassment. Bond was $1,000.
• Alexandria Marie Kendrick, DOB Oct. 13, 1998 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on promise to appear for harassment.
• Edward Allen Decock, DOB Nov. 27, 1960 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, obstruction and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Heather Renee Decock, DOB March 4, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 26
• Karl Dean Counts, DOB Oct. 15, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Jesse Ian Frey, DOB May 24, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 27
• Alycia Dennise Jensen, DOB June 27, 2001 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Patrick Michael Armstrong, DOB Dec. 30, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of vehicular eluding, driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Local charges were possession of a controlled substance, criminal attempt theft, criminal attempt aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and trespass. Bond for all charges was $3,000.
JAN. 28
• Ramon Gabriel Vigil, DOB Feb. 21, 1946 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence per se and disobey a lane usage sign. Bond was $1,000.