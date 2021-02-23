The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 11-17. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 11
• Steven Michael Laws, DOB Dec. 2, 2002 of Thornton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession/consumption of marijuana — under age 21 and open alcohol container in vehicle. Bond was $100.
• Melissa Ann King, DOB Jan. 28, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
FEB. 13
• Cody Thomas Holmes, DOB Nov. 19, 1995 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of gaming — gambling in own casino. Bond was $500.
• Ross Carlos Trujillo, DOB Aug. 21, 1978 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with driving under revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender, speeding 25-39 mph over limit, seat belt not used — passenger and driver and fictitious plates. Bond was $800.
• Charlotte Renee Fuentes, DOB Jan. 21, 1966 of Pueblo, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 14
• Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 4, 1998 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on warrant for failure to appear with original charge of theft.
FEB. 15
• Shawn Michael Salzman, DOB July 29, 1999 of Fort Carson, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and speeding.
• William Kenneth Dennis, DOB Feb. 16, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and expired license plates.
• Aaron William Comeau, DOB April 24, 2001 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 35-39 mph over limit. Bond was $150.
FEB. 17
• Christopher Roy Ammerman, DOB Nov. 7, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for hunting without a license, hunting without orange clothing, illegal possession of wildlife, wildlife violation hunting after hours and wildlife violation baiting. Bond was $1,000.