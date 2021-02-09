The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 28
• Mark Charles Jackson, DOB Dec. 5, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving while ability was impaired and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
• Dakota Chase Buckler, DOB Sept. 6, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.
• Andrea Jill Findley, DOB Aug. 21, 1979 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, false reporting-false identification and driving under restraint-alcohol related.
JAN. 29
• Karla Lynn Peterson, DOB July 20, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and weaving. Bond was $2,000.
• Matthew Montana Lusk, DOB July 2, 1992 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
JAN. 31
• Onesimo Richard Ortiz, DOB Aug. 24, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $2,000.
• Nicholas Jacob Howe, DOB Aug. 11, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence with three-plus priors. This was a no bond warrant.
FEB. 1
• Wanda F. Switzer, DOB Feb. 7, 1974 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — take money not won. Bond was $800.
FEB. 2
• Amanda June Seiberling, DOB June 6, 1978 of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of child abuse. Bond was $1,000.
• Dylan Lee Stein, DOB April 12, 1991 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $2,000.
FEB. 3
• Chad Courtney Gooch, DOB Aug. 2, 1979 of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested for attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, trespassing and criminal mischief. Bond was $10,000.
• David Elias Cornejo-Alcala, DOB March 2, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $600.