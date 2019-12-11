The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 26-Dec. 3. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 26
• Michael Alan Carty, DOB Sept. 4, 1967 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and driving a vehicle with obstructed windshield. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 27
• Kiley McQuet Morales, DOB Nov. 5, 1996 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and obstructed windshield. Bond was $4,000.
Zachary Earl Bailey, DOB Jan. 31, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 28
• Christopher Wayne Lamkin, DOB July 4, 1985 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to notify police of an accident and failure to give information after damaging another vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
• Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Glendale, Ariz., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
NOV. 29
• Glenn Patrick Scheu, DOB Sept. 4, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
• Joseph Michael Scholer, DOB April 28, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 30
• Jonathan M Paasch, DOB Jan. 28, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 1
• Isaiah Robert Fernandez, DOB Jan. 1, 1990 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,500.
DEC. 2
• Alycia Ybarra, DOB Dec. 15, 2000 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $10,000.
• Danelle Shay McLaughlin, DOB Sept. 13, 1982 of Almont, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $400.
• Christopher Mark Penley, DOB April 26, 1967 of Greeley, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual exploitation of a child. This was a no bond arrest.
• Kerstin Loiselle, DOB Nov. 23, 1966 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of cruelty to animals. Bond was $800.
• Jack Riffle, DOB Sept. 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on six warrants for failure to appear with original charges of controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under restraint, three counts of fictitious plates, driving without driver’s license, defective headlights, two counts of no insurance, unregistered vehicle, tampering, providing false information to a pawnbroker, and criminal possession of identification documents. Also arrested with additional local charges of attempt to influence a public servant, criminal possession of a financial device, unauthorized use of a financial device, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, fictitious plates, driving without license, no insurance, and obstructed license plate. Bond for all charges was $4,000.
DEC. 3
• Albaro Mendias Gamboa, DOB Feb. 3, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraint – alcohol related, and illegal use of red/blue lights. Bond was $4,000.
• David Paul Soyka II, DOB Aug. 27, 1980 of Cascade, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, and obstructing a police officer. Bond was $1,000.