The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 19-26. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 19
• Robert J Myers, DOB Sept. 21, 1965 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 20
• John C Johnson, DOB Oct. 4, 1967 of Penrose, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
• Mindy Michelle Moser, DOB June 29, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $50.
• Francis Ardell Beabout, DOB March 21, 1963 of Divide, was arrested on three warrants. The first two warrants were arrest warrants with charges of two counts of assault, two counts of violation of a protection order, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of obstructing a police officer, two counts of harassment, vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, menacing, driving under restraint, speeding 40 mph or more over the limit and failure to stop at a red light. The third warrant was a failure to appear with original charges of assault and harassment. This warrant bond was $6,000. The arrest warrants were no bond.
• Donie Shawn Davies, DOB March 25, 1969 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 21
• Isabel Lea Ballard, DOB August 9, 1990 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
• Larry Dean Brewer, DOB May 6, 1953 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Joseph Lee Pyle, DOB Nov. 11, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Larry Chad Smithey, DOB Sept. 3, 1978 of Pierce, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Joshua Matthew Hake, DOB Nov. 26, 1992 of Arlington, Wash., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 22
• Roger Paul Weaver, DOB June 17, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for harassment. Bond was $500.
• William Charles Tietz, DOB April 2, 1956 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $500.
• Tia Nicole Patterson, DOB July 20, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
NOV. 23
• Colton Wade Anderson, DOB Aug. 17, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Derek Lee Pierce, DOB Dec. 8, 1963 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $3,000.
• Aeron Lance Durward, DOB Aug. 11, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher Lee Bosman, DOB May 30, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and improper lighting on vehicle/trailer reflectors. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 24
• James Dean Galloway, DOB Aug. 5, 1960 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
NOV. 25
• Andrew Allen Delarm, DOB April 5, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint and defective vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
• Ricardo S Guerra, DOB Feb. 10, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $400.
• Collin James Lang, DOB July 12, 2000 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and tail light violation. Bond was $1,000.
• Alex Joseph Gutierrez, DOB April 11, 1983 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Scott William Remy, DOB May 19, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, obstruction of a telephone, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Crystal Marie Brandt, DOB Oct. 19, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, false reporting – false identification, and theft. This was a no bond warrant.
• Robert Lee Fodrey, DOB Jan. 16, 1955 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Matthew Thomas Lynch, DOB Feb. 24, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of menacing. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 26
• Patrick Thomas Martin, DOB Jan. 13, 1987 of Elizabeth, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, and defective stop lamps. Bond was $3,000.
• Michael Andrew Moore, DOB Feb. 18, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $300.