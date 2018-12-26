The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 13-17. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 13
• Andrew Lambeth, DOB July 26, 1997 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Lula Cathright Woods, DOB Feb. 25, 1954 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Shannon Marie Wentworth, DOB Sept. 8, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, escape from pending felony, attempt to influence a public servant and theft. Bond was $25,000.
• David Corall Aardal, DOB Dec. 13, 1938 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 14
• Myles Leon Vaughn, DOB May 7, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
DEC. 15
• Nicolas Vaughn Chapin, DOB Nov. 30, 1994 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Wesley Saben Rober, DOB Jan. 14, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Michael James Holler, DOB June 23, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
• Emiliano Medina, DOB Nov. 21, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 16
• Michael Joseph Derr, DOB Nov. 27, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bree Sotelo, DOB Sept. 10, 1979 of Morrison, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving, failure to display proof of insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $500.
DEC. 17
• Donovan Dwayne Baca, DOB Sept. 2, 1971 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of theft and criminal possession of multiple ID documents. Bond was $581.