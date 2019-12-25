The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 11-18. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 11
• Michael Chase McLaughlin, DOB Sept. 28, 1973 of Florissant, was arrested for two counts of assault in the first degree, vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40-plus mph over the limit, driving without a driver’s license, improper mountain driving, failed to use a turn signal, weaving, passed on the left when prohibited and driving on the wrong side of the highway. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 12
• Roberto Vargas, DOB July 10, 1998 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and auxiliary light violation. Bond was $1,500.
DEC. 13
• Michael Dale Dudley, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment, criminal mischief, violation of a protection order and obstructing a police officer. This was a no bond arrest.
DEC. 14
• Cindy Ann Fost, DOB Aug. 28, 1956 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, having an open container in the vehicle, weaving and driving on the wrong side of the highway. Bond was $1,000.
• Joseph Christopher Shoff, DOB June 1, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $300.
• Jason W. Heinzig, DOB June 20, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation prohibited – habitual traffic offender, expired license plates, no insurance and not wearing a seatbelt. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 15
• Christian Tyler Norris, DOB March 5, 1995 of Fountain, was arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer and attempting to escape. Bond was $500.
• Mitchell Paul Smith DOB April 20, 1996 of Pueblo, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, fictitious plates and criminal possession of identification documents. Bond was $1,000
• Steven Rodney Holmes, DOB Dec. 18, 1966 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Jessie Alton Richards, DOB Nov. 20, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, theft detection device and theft. Bond was $30,000.
DEC. 17
• Shannon Marie Little, DOB Feb. 4, 1974 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Brandon Richard Lee Bush, DOB Feb. 3, 2001 of Pine, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender and introducing contraband. Bond was $1,000.
• Lisa Danielle Seiling, DOB Nov. 26, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under restraint, failure to report an accident, failure to register vehicle within 60 days of purchase, careless driving and failure to provide information after damaging property. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 18
• Donna Carol Holderfield, DOB July 8, 1959 of Florissant, was arrested for harassment and violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
• Christopher Lee Bosman, DOB May 30, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and false imprisonment. This was a no bond arrest.