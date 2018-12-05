The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 17-28. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 17
• Jerry Dee Petty, DOB March 28, 1950 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for prohibited use of a weapon.
NOV. 18
• Frankline Buma-Bobnyonga, DOB April 7, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for assault. Bond was $800.
• Thunder Hart Adams, DOB Sept. 5, 1997 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 19
• Craig Baker, DOB Nov. 6, 1948 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
• David Todd Williamson, DOB Oct. 4, 1995 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of domestic violence and assault. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 21
• William Kenneth Dennis, DOB Oct. 1, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Tamara Monique Padilla, DOB Dec. 8, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with community corrections sentence with an original charge of theft. This was a no bond warrant.
John Bruce Fifield Jr., DOB April 29, 1971 of Sedalia, was arrested for unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of an illegal weapon and child abuse. Bond was $50,000.
• Cynthia Joy Nieland, DOB July 13, 1959 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of Alcohol and driving with an excessive amount of alcohol. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 22
• Darold Lee Hibler, DOB Jan. 8, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fictitious plates. Bond was $200.
• Marc Roger Nickerson, DOB Dec. 30, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under restraint for an alcohol related offense. Bond was $3000.
• Wesley J. Passmore, DOB Aug. 19, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired driver’s license and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $2,600.
NOV. 24
• Darrell A. Dempsey, DOB June 12, 1963 of Florence, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order with an original charge of fraud – cheating. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 25
• John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 26
• Myles Leon Vaughn, DOB May 7, 1992 of Lakewood, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of forgery. This was a no bond warrant.
• Miles Allen Standish, DOB Jan. 31, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 27
• William Henry Wentworth, DOB Sept. 18, 2018 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
Mario Antonio Rodriguez, DOB June 29, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, fictitious plates and littering. Bond was $9,000.
NOV. 28
• Steven Alan Anderson, DOB July 13, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driver’s license – evade interlock, violation of a protection order and failure to dim headlights. Bond was $2,000.
• Rita Laverne Hust, DOB July 19, 1961 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond for both warrants was $2,400.