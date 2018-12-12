The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 29-Dec. 5. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 29
• John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested for tampering with a utility meter. Bond was $500.
• Daniel Browning Swann, DOB May 11, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and trespassing. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 30
• Justin Dejolie, DOB Feb. 24, 1975 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for three counts of assault and three counts of disorderly conduct. Bond was $800.
DEC. 1
• Leslie Ann Knopp, DOB Sept. 15, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
DEC. 3
• Todd Allen Deeds, DOB Nov. 20, 1987 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft and ID theft. Bond was $20,000.
• Forrest Gregory Matuschka, DOB Dec. 23, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Willie Glenn Lewis, DOB Dec. 9, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
DEC. 5
• Tina Marie Howard, DOB May 31, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.