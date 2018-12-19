The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 3-11. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 3
• James M Garcia, DOB March 26, 1956, of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for menacing.
DEC. 4
• Mariano Joseph Rangel, DOB Nov. 19, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. An additional charge of an attempt to influence a public servant was added in addition to the warrants. Three of the warrants were no bond. Bond for the other charges was $3,000.
DEC. 7
• Mark William Carroll, DOB Dec. 29, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. Bond was $2,000
• Christopher Huber, DOB Feb. 27, 1971 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of criminal impersonation, theft and habitual criminal. Both warrants were no bond warrants.
• Humberto Martinez, DOB March 3, 1978 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 9
• Jeffrey Allen Shelton, DOB Nov. 7, 1978 of Pueblo, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with excessive alcohol content. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 11
• William Henry Wentworth, DOB Sept. 18, 1968 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order, harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. This was a no bond arrest.
• Raymond Joseph Giral, DOB April 21, 1967 of Parker, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the highway. Bond was $5,000.
• Buddy Joseph Mondragon, DOB June 18, 1949 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.