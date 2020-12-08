The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 2. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 25
• Jesse Ian Frey, DOB May 24, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested for violation of a protection order, trespass and criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.
• Jeremy Fitzgerald Kizewski, DOB Dec. 16, 1988 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a controlled substance. Bond was $4,000.
NOV. 27
• Catherine Callan Messner, DOB Aug. 5, 1974 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
• Kelsey Brianne Kirkpatrick, DOB May 15, 1992 of Carmel, Ind., was arrested for resisting arrest and walking on the highway. Bond was $500.
• Jermaine Durell Mondragon, DOB Nov. 5, 1985 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 28
• Erick James Robinson, DOB Jan. 21, 1979 of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and not in possession of a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
NOV. 29
• Robin Michelle Johnson, DOB April 24, 1989 of Divide, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and child abuse. Bond was $500.
• Jeffrey Michael Denman, DOB Jan. 12, 1983 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for child abuse.
• Logan Davis Gene Whitmire, DOB April 28, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and failure to report an accident.
NOV. 30
• Ryan Steven Bias, DOB Aug. 7, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of theft. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 1
• Shawn Henry Ortiz, DOB March 30, 1979 pf Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Stephen David McMahon, DOB Jan. 18, 1981 of Denver, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, six counts of forgery and seven counts of possession of a forged instrument. Bond was $8,000.
• Julia Alexis Hartman, DOB June 6, 1995 of Arvada, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, six counts of forgery and seven counts of possession of a forged instrument. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 2
• Candice Nova Marie Shephard, DOB Aug. 11, 1986 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.