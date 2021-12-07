The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 24-30. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 24
Scott Allen Donlon, DOB Oct. 13, 1981 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
Gilbert M. Hernandez, DOB July 19, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related, driving without a driver’s license and red light violation. Bond was $20,000.
NOV. 25
Toby Dewayne Bryant, DOB July 23, 1975 of Pueblo, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation, carrying concealed weapon, driving under restraint — alcohol related, failure to display proof of insurance and seat belt no used driver and passenger.
Ronald Lee Hott, DOB May 29, 1986 of Golden, was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance and marijuana possession with intent to sell. Bond was $50,000.
Tyler Nicholas Castles, DOB Oct. 28, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license.
Dylan Thomas Degrood, DOB NOV. 3, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and weaving.
Nicholas Alan Boquist, DOB Dec. 9, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of child abuse and assault. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 26
Jeremy Fitzgerald Kizewski, DOB Dec. 16, 1988 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $500.
San Martin Trejo, DOB May 5, 1994 of West Chicago, Illinois was arrested on a warrant for ID theft, trespassing, theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction. Bond was $3,000.
Nathan Torres, DOB Oct. 3, 1998 of Magnolia, N.J., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Steven Andrew Self, DOB July 27, 1974 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and assault in the third degree. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 27
William Gregory Lutsch, DOB July 20, 1951 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested for felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Bond was $2,000.
Lori Michelle Smith, DOB NOV. 10, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
Christopher Joseph Gilmer, DOB March 19, 1992 of Yoder, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit.
NOV. 28
Amy Renee Peyton, DOB May 24, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, possession of narcotics and theft. This was a no bond arrest.
Jessie James Patten, DOB Jan. 2, 1980 of Egg Harbor City, N.J., was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, possession of narcotics, felony eluding and driving under the influence of drugs. This was a no bond arrest.
Jessie Allen Hanson, DOB March 8, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, possession of narcotics and theft. This was a no bond arrest.
Dennis Wayne Allen, DOB Feb. 13, 1974 of Woodland Park, was arrested for burglary, tampering and tampering with a utility meter. Bond was $10,000.
NOV. 30
Michael Ray Smart, DOB Feb. 16, 1957 of Victor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of assault and driving under the influence. Bond was $6,000.
Alfred Joseph Beals III, DOB Aug. 11, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,600.
Scott Alan Harms, DOB Jan. 1, 1962 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for theft and criminal attempt. Bond was $100.
Luca Shane Merck, DOB Oct. 15, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with charges of two counts of driving under the influence. Bond was $3,000.