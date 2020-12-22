The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 10-16.Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 10
• Sara Emily Gravestock, DOB Sept. 1, 1988 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for child abuse.
• Melissa Ann Sluder, DOB Nov. 29, 1984 of Divide, was summoned and released on an arrest warrant for harassment.
• Tilether Lee Bender, DOB July 6, 1969 of Collbran, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond $500.
DEC. 14
• Adam Kenyon Quist, DOB Oct. 21, 1981 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 16
• Sariah Michal Wilson, DOB Jan. 31, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing. Bond was $2,000.
• Monty Maurice Bernard, DOB Dec. 26, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, possession of an open marijuana container in the vehicle and speeding 25 — 39 over the limit. Bond was $1,000.
• Jessica Ann Rosales, DOB July 9, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $500.