The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 9-15. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 9
Lloyd Wayne Crum, DOB Sept. 9, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, vehicular eluding, criminal impersonation and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $4,000.
Hollie Ann Mandarich, DOB April 3, 1993 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 10
Amanda Gail Tipling, DOB Sept. 6, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, no insurance, fictitious plates and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
Shirlmae Latisha Green, DOB June 2, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of obstructing a peace officer, driving under restraint — alcohol-related and speeding 10-19 over the limit. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 11
James Andrew Phillips, DOB Sept. 8, 1958 of Goldfield, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal attempt, assault, menacing and harassment. Bond was $25,000.
Alycia Ybarra, DOB Dec. 15, 2000 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $10,000.
Ryan Porter Lexow, DOB Oct. 13, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, kidnapping, obstruction of telephone service, obstruction a peace officer and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
DEC. 12
Chelsea Denver Tindall, DOB Aug. 21, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $3,000.
Robert Lee Dooley, DOB Sept. 25, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $500.
William Jay Wyatt, DOB May 31, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief, assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
DEC. 13
Leanne Jeannine Powell, DOB Jan 15, 1975 of Florissant, was arrested on two arrest warrants for two counts of domestic violence and two counts of violation of a protection order. Both warrants were no bond.
Hannah Alexandra Boten, DOB Feb. 14, 1994 of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
Dillion Levi Kimberlin, DOB Nov. 13, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving after revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender and driving under restraint. Bond was $3,000.
Dustin Aaron Holmes, DOB Sept. 20, 1986 of Goldfield, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
DEC. 14
Gino Mario Lucero, DOB Feb. 16, 1978 of Victor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with court order with original charges of introduction of contraband and failure to register as a sex offender. This was a no bond arrest.
Tommy Joe Justice, DOB Aug. 18, 1975 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $4,600.
Matthew Williams Bowen, DOB Nov. 21, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for distribution of a controlled substance, controlled substance — special offender, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, ID theft, criminal possession of a financial controlled device 4-plus and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $50,000.
Michael James Duhart, DOB May 3, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.
DEC. 15
Venita Lynn Cox, DOB Oct. 28, 1962 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of criminal mischief, harassment and trespassing. Bond was $2,000.