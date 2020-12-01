The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 17-23. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 17
• Scott David Malcolm, DOB Nov. 14, 1973 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a restraining order. Bond was $2,000.
• Traver Pearson-Leary, DOB Jan. 3, 1985 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Bond was $150.
NOV. 19
• Jane Rainbow Ackerman, DOB Jan. 20, 2000 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
• Traver Pearson-Leary, DOB Jan. 3, 1985 of Castle Rock, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding.
NOV. 20
• Alberto Dominquez Moreno, DOB Oct. 26, 1991 of Longmont, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over limit.
• Dana Lee Collins, DOB June 26, 1952 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in injury.
• Rebekah Lee Ray, DOB Jan. 14, 1989 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $400.
• Nicholas D Swartz, DOB May 22, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 21
• Michael Swartz, DOB June 3, 2001 of Centennial, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession/consumption of alcohol under 21. Bond was $100.
• Heather Renee Harris-Decock, DOB March 4, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for unauthorized residency by an adult offender from another state. Bond was $2,000.
• Edward Allen Decock, DOB Nov. 27, 1960 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for unauthorized residency by an adult offender from another state. Bond was $2,000.
• Scott Allan Jacobson, DOB July 1, 1965 of Fort Morgan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 22
• Randy Leon Sires, DOB Jan. 13, 1970 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 23
• Randy Harold Best, DOB July 23, 1974 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond warrant.
• Quanzavion Deshone Howard, DOB Sept. 29, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of resisting arrest. Bond was $500.
• Morgan A Bertrami, DOB Feb. 10, 1989 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.