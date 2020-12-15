The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 30-Dec. 9. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 30
• Jeffrey Michael Denman, DOB Jan. 12, 1983 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with excessive blood alcohol content. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 2
• Mason Daniel Hammond, DOB Nov. 15, 1975 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Local charges were two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 3
• Jamie Lynn Hernandez, DOB March 9, 1989 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of ID documents — multiple victims and criminal possession of ID documents — single victim. Bond was $1,000.
• David Christopher Grulli, DOB March 21, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for child abuse. Bond was $500.
DEC. 4
• Justin Paul Martinez, DOB June 9, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants and local charges. The warrants were for menacing real/simulated weapon, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation. Local charges were conspiracy, complicity, burglary criminal mischief and speeding. Two warrants were no bond and other charges bond was $2,000.
• Patricia Louise Martz, DOB Aug. 30, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for menacing real/simulated weapon and local charges of conspiracy, complicity, burglary, criminal mischief and speeding. Bond for all charges was $3,000.
• Jeremiah Scott Thompson, DOB Aug. 24, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal attempt, burglary, conspiracy, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools. Bond was $3,000.
• Kala Talish Thompson, DOB June 6, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for complicity, criminal attempt, burglary, conspiracy and criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
• Nicholas Alan Boquist, DOB Dec. 9, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault and child abuse. Bond was $2,500.
• Amanda June Seiberling, DOB June 6, 1978 of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of reckless driving and improper mountain driving. Bond was $300.
DEC. 5
• Dylan Jakob Moody, DOB Jan. 5, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, not in possession of a driver’s license and improperly attached or not visible license plates. Bond was $150.
• Franklin S Matthews, DOB March 30, 1982 of Nathrop, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 6
• Heidi Dawn Schmittel, DOB Dec. 22, 1996 of Del Norte, was arrested for identity theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000.
• Dustin Slater, DOB Jan. 12, 1987 of Del Norte, was arrested for identity theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000.
DEC. 7
• Brent Joseph Wolf, DOB Sept. 22, 1972 of Interlachen, Fla., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.
• Lisa Danielle Seiling, DOB Nov. 26, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failing to report an accident, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 8
• Hilary Susanna Moore, DOB Oct. 31, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of forgery — money/stamps/government security and forgery — government issued documents. Bond was $2,000.
DEC. 9
• Tyler L Bright, DOB Oct. 7, 1987 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $500.
• Brandon Joseph Vigil, DOB July 2, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Steven Andrew Russell, DOB March 5, 1986 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond was $3,000.
• Erik Allen Decock, DOB June 5, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for assault, prohibited use of a weapon, unlawfully concealed gun, criminal mischief, harassment, menacing and reckless endangerment. Bond was $2,000.