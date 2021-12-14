The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 2-9. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
DEC. 2
Cedric Tyree Walker, DOB Oct. 11, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 5-9 mph over limit.
Dylan Everet Reichard, DOB Jan. 19, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, seat belt not used, no insurance, two counts of unlawful display of license plates, driving under the influence, possession/consumption of marijuana by underage person and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $5,000.
Paula Sneddon, DOB Aug. 14, 1961 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
Joseph Emerson Rhoades, DOB Sept. 8, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Angel Pacheco, DOB April 9, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — take money not won. Bond was $800.
Amanda Faith Sutton, DOB Dec. 7, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of unregistered vehicle, no insurance and seat belt not used. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 3
Janell Ruby Duncan, DOB May 29, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dog at large. Bond was $1,00.
Mary P Moore, DOB Oct. 6, 1952 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving, driving without a driver’s license and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
Michael Isaah Roberts, DOB Nov. 1, 1995 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
Janelle Dawne Hagan, DOB June 4, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of deferred sentence with an original charge of possession of a forged instrument. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 4
Tandre Tarrell Farrell, DOB Dec. 29, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related, obstruction of a peace officer, no insurance, fictitious plates and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 6
Andrew Kyle Bicknell, DOB Sept. 26, 1979 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Jerry Dean Gould Henderson, DOB June 23, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of menacing, harassment, criminal mischief and driving under restraint. Bond was $3,000.
David Carsten Witt, DOB Aug. 17, 1983 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
Jesse Owen Shelton, DOB Jan. 3, 1999 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
DEC. 7
Randall Scott Jones, DOB Dec. 10, 1952 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex assault on a child. Bond was $10,000.
Cody Harris Sjoerdsma, DOB Nov. 8, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on four warrants and local charges. Original charges on the warrants were two counts of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order, driving under restraint, no insurance and theft. Local charges were violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for all charges was $6,700.
David Murray Seaman, DOB Dec. 14, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 8
Gailon Edward Scritchfield, DOB July 18, 1964 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and false reporting, careless driving and driving without interlock device. Local charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for all charges was $5,000.
Matthew Michael King, DOB April 21, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Evan Hesselgrave, DOB July 24, 1982 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession on an illegal weapon and driving under the influence.
DEC. 9
Alexander Maurice Peck, DOB Oct. 15, 1993 of Florissant, was arrested for assault on a peace officer, assault, harassment, obstruction and resisting arrest. Bond was $3,000.