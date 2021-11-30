The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 18-24. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 18
Larry Joseph Coccia, DOB March 24, 1961 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohoal/drugs or both, attempt to influence a public servant, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, weaving and defective tail lamps. Bond was $3,000.
Kassy Darlene Lehl, DOB Sept. 4, 1992 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
Cory Wayne Hanford, DOB Feb. 9, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under restraint alcohol related.
NOV. 19
Ramiro Rubio Morales, DOB Feb. 25, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of careless driving. Bond was $500.
Michael Kim Olson, DOB Dec. 8, 1956 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and obstruction of telephone service. No bond.
Darrin Etheridge Crawford, DOB Feb. 14, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges of speeding and fictitious plates.
NOV. 20
Dustin Joe Lees, DOB Nov. 17, 1981 of Limon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and careless driving. Bond was $1,500.
Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Fort Morgan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of driving under the influence and open container in vehicle. Bond was $3,000.
Robert David Hogan, DOB April 25, 1978 of Henderson, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of controlled substance possession.
NOV. 21
Patrick Michael Armstrong, DOB Dec. 30, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of trespassing, obstructing of a peace officer, motor vehicle theft and controlled substance possession. Bond was $10,000.
NOV. 22
Matthew David Farris, aDOB Feb. 2, 1990 of Enumclaw, Wash., was arrested on two warrants with original charges of witness retaliation, trespass, harassment, attempt to influence public servant, tampering and criminal mischief. Bond was $10,000 for each warrant.
Teodore Rascon-Arvitzo, DOB Aug. 26, 1960 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000
Steven Alan Anderson, DOB July 13, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, violation of protection order, driver’s license-evade interlock, and headlamps-failure to dim. Bond was $150.
Cory Wayne Hanford, DOB Feb. 9, 1985 of Manitou Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for revoked DUI conviction.
NOV. 23
Brian Joseph Melber, DOB Dec. 10, 1991 of Wood Ridge, N.J., was arrested on warrants with charges of violation of protection order, harassment, felony menacing, and assault. Bond was a total of $7,000
Joshua James Howe, DOB July 17, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charge of controlled substance possession. Bond was $10,000.
NOV. 24
Santos Geremias Osorio Lopez, DOB April 17, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for speeding and driving restriction violation for no interlock device.