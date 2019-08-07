The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 25-Aug. 1. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 25
• Deaayron Markell Beckham, DOB Dec. 3, 1999 of Whistler, Ala., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of false reporting and false identification. Bond was $600.
• Rachel Naomi Engleberg, DOB Feb. 26, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public indecency. Bond was $3,000.
• Alycia Ybarra, DOB Dec. 15, 2000 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 26
• Leslie Ann Krapp, DOB Sept. 15, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
JULY 27
• Michael John Holsten, DOB Nov. 15 1960, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of bond with an original charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $5,000.
• James F Bock, DOB Nov. 28, 1963 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespass, criminal mischief and littering.
JULY 28
• William Kenneth Dennis, DOB Oct. 1, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
• Stephen Joseph Alberts, DOB Feb. 21, 1991 of Woodland Park, was arrested for disorderly conduct and illegal use of a controlled substance. Bond was $400.
• Lori Lynn Garduno, DOB May 10, 2019 of Worthington, Va., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and no insurance. Bond was $400.
JULY 29
• Zachary Richard Olson, DOB Nov. 19, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for forgery and criminal impersonation. Bond was $2,000.
• Ronald William Bertram, DOB May 6, 1969 of Divide, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with original charges of driving while ability was impaired and driving under the influence. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
• Joe Francisco Anaya, DOB Sept. 23, 1971 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for trespass, theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $10,000.
• Christopher Charles Widmann, DOB Jan. 1, 1992 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
• Ronald William Bertram, DOB May 6, 1969 of Divide, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence and driving while ability was impaired. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
JULY 31
• Aaron Anthony Archuleta, DOB June 19, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and an open container of marijuana in the vehicle. Bond was $400.
• Todd Allen Deeds, DOB Nov. 20, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for forgery and a parole violation. This was a no bond warrant.
AUG. 1
• Monique Symone Smith, DOB July 24, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.