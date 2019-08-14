The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 1-7. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 1
• William Gregory Nelson, DOB Aug. 29, 1989, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants. The first two warrants were for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of violation of a protection order and assault. The third warrant was an arrest warrant for domestic violence, tampering with a witness/victim, child abuse and violation of a protection order. Bond for all warrants was $11,000.
AUG. 2
• Darren Lee Stoeckel, DOB Feb. 2, 1974, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was $3,000.
• Melisa Eryn Combs, DOB April 25, 1993, of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — take money not won. Bond was $1,600.
• Jessica Marie Parsons, DOB Aug. 23, 1989, of Sedalia, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 3
• Julie Mary Radcliffe, DOB July 29, 1986, of Divide, was arrested for violation of a protection order, failure to leave premises upon request, obstruction and resisting arrest. Bond was $1,000.
• Anthony Florintino Trujillo, DOB Aug. 18, 1980, of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI with three priors. Bond was $6,000.
• Jesse Guadalupe Trevino, DOB Aug. 31, 1966, of Victor, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. The second warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond for both warrants was $2,600.
AUG. 4
• Tiffanie Nicole Dwello, DOB June 24, 1994, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
AUG. 5
• Kenneth Allen West, DOB April 5, 1977, of Denver, was arrested for harassment. Bond was $500.
• Deajrua Leanne Maddox, DOB July 18, 1996, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Bret Michael Barron, DOB Oct. 30, 1972, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual exploitation of a child, trespass and theft. This was a no-bond warrant.
• Edward Major Brown, DOB Oct. 20, 1971, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI with three priors, driving under the influence per se with three priors, driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $25,000
• Eloy Victor Montoya, DOB June 24, 1994, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Raymond John Atchinson, DOB Feb. 24, 1952, of Lake George, was arrested for DUI, driving with excessive alcohol content and open alcoholic beverage container. Bond was $3,000.
• Shawn Cory Hill, DOB March 4, 1992, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
AUG. 6
• Brian Daniel Jones, DOB Feb. 5, 1998, of Woodland Park, was arrested on four warrants. The first three warrants were for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of three counts of violation of a protection order. The fourth warrant was an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond for all warrants was $3,800.
AUG. 7
• Michael John Gravino, DOB Aug. 20, 1978, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• Janine Boggess McKeown, DOB Feb. 23, 1954, of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a custody/peace officer, assault 3, reckless cause injury, violation of protection order and harassment. Bond was $20,000.