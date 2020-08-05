The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 22-30. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 22
• Ryan Steven Bias, DOB Aug. 7, 1994, AKA, Tomlinson, Randy DOB February 22, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for theft, trespassing, attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and false reporting to authorities. Bond was $3,000.
• James Matthew Stark, DOB April 23, 1991 of Canon City, was arrested for theft and trespassing. Bond was $1,000.
• Amber Marie Haynie, DOB Aug. 23, 1983 of Canon City, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, theft and trespassing. Bond was $12,000.
JULY 23
• Guillermo Perez Velazquez, DOB May 2, 1991 of Orem, Utah, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, obstructing a peace officer, providing false information to law enforcement, driving without a license and speeding. Bond was $3,000.
• Aislinn Kirsh Aird, DOB Oct. 11, 1988 of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive blood alcohol content and failure to display lamps.
• Daniel Joseph Pytell, DOB March 24, 1959 of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to present proof of insurance and weaving.
JULY 25
• Jeffrey Lane Smith, DOB Feb. 28, 1984 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
• Terry John Warren Langdon III, DOB Nov. 22, 1989 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $3,000.
• Bernard Joseph Williams, DOB Sept. 24, 1977 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault. Bond was $10,000.
JULY 26
• Matthew Stephen Dieringer, DOB May 6, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of cruelty to animals – aggravated. Bond was $10,000.
JULY 27
• Michael Shawn Salzman, DOB July 29, 1999 of Fort Carson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $400.
• Lauren Michelle Pacheco, DOB Feb. 22, 1981 of Elizabeth, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence – alcohol related, violation of a protection order and speeding. Bond was $3,000.
• Estrella Terrazas Cordlingley, DOB June 23, 1973 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
JULY 28
• Samuel Gregory Sainz, DOB Oct. 13, 1965 of Victor, was arrested on two arrest warrants for two counts of harassment. Bond for both warrants was $1,000.
JULY 30
• Matthew William Vanriper, DOB Feb. 23, 1970 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to display proof of insurance, careless driving and failing to report an accident. Bond was $150.