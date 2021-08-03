The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 22-27. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 22
Matthew John Monzillo, DOB Jan. 27, 1970 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
JULY 23
Kimberly Eileen Sluis, DOB Jan. 19, 1970 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and unsafe backing. Bond was $1,000.
Alicia Rose Blaising, DOB April 29, 1995 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving.
Kayla Renee Russo, DOB May 14, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 24
Jonathon Rilley Powell, DOB Nov. 21, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, driving without a driver’s license, no insurance and license plate not lighted. Bond was $2,000.
Mark Charles Whitten, DOB Dec. 14, 1961 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $300.
JULY 25
Alex Gregory Engelhardt, DOB Aug. 5, 1997 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for concealment of a death.
Theresa Lesley Brewer, DOB March 6, 1956 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under restraint — alcohol related second offense. Bond was $2,000.
Mike Daniel Atencio-Baca, DOB May 10, 1992 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Christian Jonathan Gray, DOB April 3, 1988 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, assault, obstruction of telephone and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
JULY 26
Andrew Thomas Herndon, DOB April 18, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates and failure to display proof of service. Bond was $1,000.
Paul T Jenkins, DOB Sept. 4, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving resulting in injury and expired license plates. Bond was $300.
Kelly Ann Petrain, DOB Sept. 28, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $500.
Brittany Marie Hartman, DOB May 5, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary, criminal mischief and harassment. Bond was a no bond warrant.
Isaac Richard Martinez, DOB Aug. 6, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 27
Jayce Travis Huber, DOB May 25, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear and parole violation with original charges of burglary, criminal possession of financial devices and criminal possession of ID documents. This was a no bond warrant.
Scotty Louis Vigil, DOB Oct. 30, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $500.
Danielle Susan Gallant, DOB Jan. 25, 1989 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and speeding.
Amanda Faith Sutton, DOB Dec. 7, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of unregistered vehicle, no insurance and seat belt not used. Bond was $400.
Natalie Tonai Denise Porter-Gimelstein, DOB Aug. 9, 1995 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.