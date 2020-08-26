The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug 13-17. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 13
• Gino Mario Lucero, DOB Feb. 16, 1978 of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $5,000.
• Bruce Alan Humble, DOB Sept. 13, 1961 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation. Bond was $1,000.
• Omar Moreno, DOB March 5, 1983 or Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dog at large. Bond was $30.
AUG. 14
• Michael Dale Dudley, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of domestic violence – habitual offender, violation of protection order and two counts of assault. Bond was $7,000.
• Ramiro Rubio-Morales, DOB Feb. 25, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraint-alcohol related and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was $2,000.
AUG. 15
• Daniel Charles Huber Jr., DOB May 18, 1970 of Divide, was arrested for violation of a protection order and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. This was a no bond arrest.
• Tiyessha Charlotte Alexander, DOB June 19, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failing to report an accident-call police, reckless endangerment, large capacity magazines prohibited, prohibited use of weapons, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful distribution and complicity. Bond was $10,500.
• Jarvis Malik Glass, DOB Oct. 25, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for reckless endangerment, large capacity magazines prohibited, prohibited use of weapons, possession of weapons by previous offenders, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution. Bond was $10,000.
AUG. 16
• Valerie Lutz, DOB April 11, 1952 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
• Joshua Todd Raney, DOB April 11, 1977 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Christian Lee Wunder, DOB Feb. 28, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for three warrants for failure to appear for original charges of criminal mischief, three counts of sex abuse, and assault. Bond was $21,000.
• Paul Michael Thornburg, DOB April 9, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence, violation of a protection order and theft. This is a no bond arrest.
AUG. 17
• Jensen Brian Harford, DOB Sept. 20, 2000 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, obstruction of telephone, criminal mischief, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.