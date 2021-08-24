The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 5-18. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 5
Jordan Morse Ryanm Castophney, DOB July 18, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. This was a no bond warrant.
Robert Lee Dooley, DOB Sept. 25, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, fictitious plates and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $400.
Marie Alins Roman, DOB May 25, 1985 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for identification theft, trespass, criminal possession of financial devices — 2+, criminal possession of ID documents, two counts of theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $3,000.
Shane Michael Phillips, DOB Nov. 30, 1999 of Montrose, was arrested on a warrant for identification theft, trespass, criminal possession of financial devices — 2+, criminal possession of ID documents, two counts of theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $10,000.
Amanda Rose Altman, DOB July 3, 1981, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a financial device and criminal possession of an ID document. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 6
Nolan Alexander Kueny, DOB May 6, 2003 of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of disorderly conduct. The local charges were criminal impersonation, prohibited use of a weapon, minor in possession of alcohol, open alcohol container in the vehicle and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond for all charges was $1,500.
Joseph Anthony Chavez, DOB March 23, 2002 of Aurora, was arrested for prohibited use of a weapon and minor in possession of alcohol. Bond was $500.
Sean Michael Urrea-Mason, DOB June 29, 1996 of Pataskala, Ohio, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $300.
John Dustin Cooper, DOB Aug. 3, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
AUG. 7
Joshua Lee Brooks, DOB Aug. 31, 1978 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for assault and false imprisonment with a no bond allowed. Local charges are four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Bond was $2,000.
Justin Babu Patel, DOB Oct. 7, 1980 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and seat belt no used. Local charges are violation of a protection order, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond for all charges was $1,500.
Dakota Chase Buckler, DOB Sept. 6, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol-related second offense and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $5,000.
AUG. 8
Juanita Isabel Mata, DOB Dec. 14, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for destroying evidence. No bond.
Jerry Dean Gould Henderson, DOB June 23, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief, menacing and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
AUG. 9
Daniel Cuevas-Hernandez, DOB March 15, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 10
Benjamin Conor Coffman Bobier, DOB Nov. 2, 1984 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, passing where prohibited, failure to obey a traffic control device and speeding 40 mph or more over the limit. Bond was $2,000.
Jayce Travis Huber, DOB May 25, 1991 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to influence a public servant, ID theft with intent to use, criminal impersonation and driving under the influence. Bond was $9,000.
Kevin Keith Pflug, DOB May 8, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for intimidating a witness and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
Chancey Ray Colwell, DOB April 28, 1984 of Cotopaxi, was arrested on a warrant for escape. This was a no bond warrant.
AUG. 11
Bobby Daniel Bradford, DOB July 24, 1986 of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — alcohol-related second offense. Bond was $3,000.
Michael Van Arlen Bollig, DOB June 21, 1994 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,400.
Joseph Christopher Shoff, DOB June 1, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $450.
Monty Mauric Bernard, DOB Dec. 26, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to report to jail with an original charge of driving under restraint. This was a no bond warrant.
Kay Lynn Bernice Silvey, DOB March 11, 1986 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
Eric Thaddeus Terry, DOB Jan. 25, 1980 of Florissant, was arrested for unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing/sales of possession of a controlled substance, assault and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
AUG. 12
Theresa Lanette Vigil-Rivera, DOB Feb. 4, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Nicodemus Zendejas, DOB May 2, 2003 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual contact — no consent, harassment and public indecency. Bond was $10,000.
AUG. 13
Nathan Randall Reed, DOB July 28, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with original charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
Seth Ryan Hubbard, DOB Feb. 9, 2003 of woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual contact — no consent, harassment sexual acts and public indecency. Bond was $10,000.
Nicodemus Zendejas, DOB May 2, 2003 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in position of trust, sexual contact — no consent, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
Brian Alan Hale, DOB Nov. 9, 1998 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, speeding and defective head light.
AUG. 14
Jacqueline Sue Milon, DOB Feb. 10, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for child support hearing. Bond was $825.
Keli Mitchell Nakamura, DOB June 4, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 15
Laura Belle McCandless-Beard, DOB April 22, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan Marciano Baca, DOB Oct. 22, 1983 of Rye, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of criminal impersonation. Bond was $1,000. Mr. Baca was also summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wyatt Charles Miller, DOB July 31, 1998 of Fromberg, Montana, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, drinking from an open alcohol container in vehicle and weaving.
Jose Eduardo Uribe Farfan, DOB March 19, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of gaming fraud — take money no won and careless driving. Bond for both warrants was $950.
Jessica Ann Rosales, DOB July 9, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Tony Dean Parsons, DOB Dec. 25, 1966 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for assault and harassment. Bond was $3,000.
Joseph Paul Davey, DOB Jan. 5, 1988 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
Tristan Paige Woodard, DOB Jan. 24, 1993 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $800.
AUG. 16
Randall L West, DOB Sept. 26, 1994 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
Jesse Ray Sickles, DOB Aug. 22, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
Eric R Lecheminant, DOB Dec. 11, 1975 of Greeley, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Kenneth Michael Blankenship, DOB April 2, 1991 of Plant City, Fla., was arrested for domestic violence, vehicular eluding, menacing, harassment, three counts of child abuse, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and speeding. This was a no bond arrest.
Troy Dwayne Jones, DOB Feb. 23, 1973 of Florissant, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 17
Edgar Efrain Alejandre-Cristobal, DOB Dec. 10, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence with 3-plus priors and violation of a protection order. Bond was $50,000.
Dennis Dewayne Rogers, DOB July 21, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for menacing, false reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Bond was $500.
AUG. 18
Stephene Lynn Russow, DOB Oct. 3, 1981 of Cimarron, N.M., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. Bond was $500.
Chad Courtney Gooch, DOB Aug. 2, 1979 of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and trespassing. Bond was $7,500.