The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug.5-12. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 5
• Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants as well as local charges. The warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of possession of an illegal weapon, possession of a controlled substance, tail lamp violation and careless driving. Local charges were assault, criminal attempt and menacing. Bond for all charges was $25,000.
AUG. 6
• Jason David Jacobs, DOB Jan. 21, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of license plate not lighted, two counts of driving under restraint, theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for both warrants was $25,500.
• Angel Carlos Martinez, DOB March 3, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Robert Gleaves Sory Jr., DOB June 10, 1982 of Pueblo, was arrested for three counts of unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing or sale of controlled substance, two counts of offenses related to marijuana and special offender. Bond was $50,000.
• Casey Lee Maurice Johnson, DOB July 6, 1986 of Divide, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of offenses related to marijuana and special offender. Bond was $50,000.
• Aaron Michael Johnson, DOB Aug. 2, 1986 of Divide, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of offenses related to marijuana and special offender. Bond was $50,000.
• Abbale Yidenkachew Asmrome, DOB June 18, 1985 of Divide, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of offenses related to marijuana and special offender. Bond was $50,000.
AUG. 7
• William Phillip Haltom, DOB Dec. 30, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for two counts of criminal attempt first degree murder, assault, menacing. Bond was $50,000.
AUG. 9
• Master Dayton Bailey II, DOB March 21, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of robbery. Bond was $3,000.
AUG. 10
• Christopher John Barber, DOB April 3, 1982 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $500.
• Monica Rae Hernandez, DOB June 21, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, unlawful display license plates, failure to display proof of insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order and marijuana use/consume in vehicle. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
AUG. 12
• Shawn Michael Blankenship, DOB Dec. 5, 1975 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for two counts of assault, harassment, menacing and three counts of child abuse. Bond was $10,000.