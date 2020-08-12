The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 26-Aug. 4. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 26
• Paul Vincent Davies, DOB June 1, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of tampering. Bond was $500.
JULY 30
• Rashawn Julian Marquez, DOB July 1, 2002 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for conspiracy, burglary, menacing, obstruction of government operations and possession of marijuana by a minor. Bond was $10,000.
• Michaela Lynn Landin, DOB Nov. 8, 2001 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for burglary, conspiracy, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of marijuana by a minor. Bond was $10,000.
JULY 31
• Fehlan Riley McQuiston, DOB Feb. 6, 1999 of Littleton, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint and speeding.
• Dina Marie Megyeri, DOB Jan. 26, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.
AUGUST 1
• Patrick Christian Graham, DOB Oct. 10, 2001 of Denver, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, open marijuana container in the vehicle and weaving.
AUGUST 2
• Danielle Marie Karr, DOB June 20, 1987 of Divide, was summons and released on a promise to appear for menacing, harassment and disorderly conduct.
• Milan Julia Moya-Vasquez, DOB Aug. 11, 1996 of Houston, Texas, was summons and released on promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content and speeding.
AUGUST 4
• Isabel Angelita Ramirez, DOB Jan. 7, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.
• Joshua Adam Casper, DOB May 2, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with sentencing original charge was assault. This was a no bond warrant.
• Joyce Ann Hessenthaler, DOB Dec. 25, 1952 of Cripple Creek, was summons and released on a promise to appear for harassment and menacing.