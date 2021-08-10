The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 27-Aug. 4. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 27
Maxwell Mitchell Maltry, DOB Jan. 24, 1994 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dangerous drugs. Bond was $2,500.
Nicholas Andrew Rychick, DOB Jan. 16, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of domestic violence. Warrant was no bond.
JULY 28
Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Fort Morgan, was arrested for criminal mischief. Bond was $500.
Joshua Keith Griffith, DOB Feb. 15, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of disregard traffic signal, expired plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
JULY 29
Manuel Edward Sisneros, DOB April 9, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
Jennifer Eilonway Reid, DOB Feb. 17, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Bond was $5,000.
Hollie Mandarich, DOB April 3, 1993 of Penrose, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 30
Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of three counts of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and driving without a driver’s license. Bond for all warrants was $2,000.
Matthew William Vanriper, DOB Feb. 23, 1970 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
Adam Kenyon Quist, DOB Oct. 21, 1981 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $100.
AUG. 1
Charles Luterio Sandoval, DOB May 14, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing or sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper left turn in multi-turn intersection. Bond was $10,000.
Armando M Palomino, DOB Aug. 29, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — take money not won. Bond was $800.
AUG. 2
Robert Anthony Romero, DOB Oct. 31, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Denise Lizaragga Rios, DOB March 16, 1988 of Denver, was arrested on two warrants. One warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of failing to report accident, driving without a driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident. The other warrant was for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond for both warrants was $5,400.
Joseph Alan Kelley, DOB Aug. 13, 1956 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for attempt to influence a public servant. Bond was $3,000.
Frederick James Bishel, DOB May 19, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond was $3,000.
Stacy Renee Dowdy, DOB Dec. 9, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
Jayde Horizon McIntyre, DOB June 20, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $10,000.
Haily Mae Hagemeyer, DOB Oct. 12, 1997 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $20,000.
AUG. 3
Julie Ann Porkka, DOB June 28, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants. One warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dangerous drugs. Second was for two counts of attempt to escape. No bond allowed.
Tommy Joe Justice, DOB Aug. 18, 1975 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of menacing, telephone obstruction, false imprisonment, harassment and driving under the influence. Bond for both warrants was $9,000.
Nicholas J Hepola, DOB Nov. 8, 1999 of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession/consume alcohol — under 21. Bond was $100.
AUG. 4
George Armando Perez, DOB Sept. 15, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order with an original charge of driving under the influence and weaving. This was a no bond warrant.
Matthew John Monzillo, DOB Jan. 27, 1970 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, attempt to influence a public servant and false reporting to authorities. Bond was $2,000.
Calvin Michael Rosier, DOB June 7, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for harassment. Bond was $500.