The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 10-17. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 10
• John Wesley Hardin, DOB April 8, 1961 of Florissant, was arrested for harassment. Bond was $500.
• Dale Alan Thompson, DOB June 17, 1958 of Florissant, was arrested for menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and reckless endangerment. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 11
• Edgar Antonio Rios Aguilar, DOB Dec. 13, 1994 of Brush, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, no insurance and speeding. Bond was $400.
APRIL 12
• Angela Gail Stamps, DOB May 14, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $5,000.
• Jason George Holbrooks, DOB March 22, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order sentence with an original charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. This is a no bond warrant.
APRIL 13
• John Anthony Barrera, DOB Jan. 31, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, driving under restraint and no insurance. Bond was $2,000.
• Stephen Anthony Strelecki, DOB Feb. 23, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of public consumption/display of marijuana. Bond was $100.
• Jay J Stenhaug, DOB Jan. 10, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired license plates, windshield obstructed view and defective headlights. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 14
• Justin Michael Boutte, DOB Aug. 29, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving under restraint and defective brakes. Bond was $1,000.
• Richard Lee Foster, DOB Sept. 27, 1963 of Port Orange, Fla., was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault. Bond was $800.
APRIL 15
• Matthew Richard Bennett, DOB March 23, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of cultivation of marijuana and marijuana concentrate, extraction of marijuana concentrate and child abuse. Bond was $10,000.
• Alexus T Eaton, DOB March 27, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under restraint. Bond was $6,000.
• Willie George Mares, DOB Oct. 28, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for harassment and assault. Bond was $10,000.
• Christopher James Toy, DOB April 24, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, no insurance and two counts of weaving. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
APRIL 16
• Anthony Robert Trombley, DOB Oct. 25, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bond for both warrants was $10,000.
• Andrew S Parrott, DOB Nov. 22, 1981 of Beulah, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
APRIL 17
• Callie Lynn Gonzales, DOB Dec. 10, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of ID documents. Bond was $2,000.
• Madison Bloch, DOB Feb. 24, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.