The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 20-27. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 20
• Kenneth Thomas Crofford, DOB Dec. 18, 1982 of Westcliffe, Colo., was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 21
• Kenneth Charles Boyd, DOB May 5, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault – threatening a peace officer with a weapon, vehicular eluding, driving under restraint, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph or more over limit, and weaving. Bond was $40,000.
MARCH 22
• Sarah Glynn Lightfoot, DOB, March 3, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence and menacing. Bond for both warrants was $12,000.
• Thomas Joe Dickson, DOB, Jan. 29, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and open container. Bond was $1,000.
• Andrew Forest Wilson, DOB, May 7, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested for offenses related to marijuana and marijuana concentrate and extraction of marijuana concentrate. Bond was $50,000.
MARCH 24
• James Kevin Sanders, DOB March 27, 1971 of Denver, was arrested on four warrants. Two of the warrants was for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of child abuse, driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, driving under restraint and failure to display headlights. The other two warrants were for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of felony menacing and driving under the influence. Bond for all warrants was $24,000.
MARCH 25
• Loren Lee Thetford, DOB, Sept. 2, 1958 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and assault. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 26
• Chad Miller Mitchell, DOB, May 8, 1977 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.
• Roy Michael Greenwood, DOB May 30, 1981 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and trespassing. This was a no bond arrest.
• Ronny Lynn Florez, DOB, April 20, 1980 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of burglary. Bond was $2,000.
• Aurelio Sandoval, DOB June 16, 1958 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and speeding. Bond was $4,000.
MARCH 27
• Jason Lee Ballard, DOB Nov. 21. 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of providing alcohol to a minor. Bond was $800.