The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 4-10. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 4
• Jon Russell Gainus, DOB Dec. 18, 1991 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, gaming fraud – taking money not won and menacing – real/simulated weapon. These were no bond warrants.
APRIL 5
• Brian Daniel Jones, DOB Feb. 5, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested on five warrants for failure to appear with original charges of four counts of violation of a protection order and underage possession/consuming of marijuana. Bond for all four warrants was $28,200.
APRIL 7
• Christopher Roy Ammerman, DOB Nov. 7, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants and local charges. Both warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of three counts of burglary, theft, two counts of criminal mischief, kidnapping, robbery, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and aggravated juvenile offender. There were additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Bond for all charges was $20,500.
• Karyn Michele Wagner, DOB June 26, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 8
• Shantel Ann Callaway, DOB Oct. 18, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
• Richard Connor Fulwider, DOB Aug. 3, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 9
• John Stephen Papai Jr., DOB June 19, 1977of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 10
• Brett Arthur Slaughter, DOB Aug. 19, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 20-24 mph over the limit. Bond was $1,000.