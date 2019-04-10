The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 27-April 3. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 27
• Robert Jason Bagwell, DOB Oct. 24, 1979 of Regalwood, N.C., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 28
• Jonathan Robert Bailey, DOB Aug. 22, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and no insurance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Matthew Wayne Sutton, DOB Feb. 29, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Willard Z Wells Jr., DOB April 11, 1942 of Deland, Fla., was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment and trespass. Bond was $300.
MARCH 29
• Joshua Peter Daif, DOB May 29, 1996 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for offenses related to marijuana.
• Craig Patrick Leiffer, DOB March 11, 1968 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for offenses related to marijuana.
• Michael Ronald Martinez, DOB July 17, 1968 of Central City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of parks/recreation violation of park rules. Bond was $50.
MARCH 30
• Broderick Deanundra Hughes, DOB Sept. 24, 1976 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal attempt second degree murder and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Rafael Tomas Robles, DOB Aug. 3, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 31
• Michael Acosta, DOB Jan. 16, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, marijuana offenses, assault and three counts of child abuse. Bond was $1,000.
• Dwayne Cornelius Lynch, DOB May 3, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Jose Enrique Valentin, DOB Oct. 20, 1966 of Divide, was arrested for assault and two counts of child abuse. Bond was $800.
• Kristopher Nicholas Wise, DOB Aug. 29, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Kelsea Marie Palmer, DOB May 15, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 1
• Cierra Dawn Stacy, DOB Oct. 31, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of diving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Steven Mitchell Hathaway, DOB Nov. 23, 1956 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Joshua Earl Ledyard, DOB Oct. 18, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Torrey Latell Stirgus, DOB July 6, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of violation of bail bond conditions, gaming fraud – taking money not won, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protect order. Bond for both warrants was $4,000.
• Jeremy Emmett Barnett, DOB Sept. 7, 1980 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $600.
APRIL 2
• Charles Pierce Marks, DOB July 20, 1969 of Cascade, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol in vehicle, weaving and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000
• Curtis Jon Magill, DOB March 1, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with unknown original charges. This was a no bond warrant.
APRIL 3
• Delbert J. Fleetwood, DOB March 7, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Craig Baker, DOB Nov. 6, 1948 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was $300.
• Nicholas Anthony Valdez, DOB July 12, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $4,000.
• Thomas Baker Jr., DOB Oct. 13, 1965 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and driving under suspension. This was a no bond arrest.