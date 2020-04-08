The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 25-31. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 25
• Shane Eugene Carson, DOB May 29, 1978 of Independence, Mo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was $100.
MARCH 26
• Casey Allen Armstrong, DOB May 21, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of menacing and criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.
Christina Lynn Blair, DOB May 29, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 27
• Adam Kenyon Quist, DOB Oct. 21, 1981 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $400.
• Corey Ellison Nichols, DOB July 24, 1979 of Moline, Ill., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
• Dakota Rae Motsenbocker, DOB Feb. 8, 1992 of Centennial, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 31
• Douglas Lloyd Redlin, DOB Aug. 15, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a failure to appear warrant with original charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle and defective vehicle.
• Alyssa Anne Lavigne, DOB Sept. 25, 1981 of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of child abuse. Bond was $300.